Covid: Tynwald backs plan to reopen Isle of Man border in September
A plan that could fully end the Isle of Man's border restrictions by September has been backed by politicians.
Tynwald unanimously supported the Manx government's Covid-19 exit framework.
The three-phase plan plots out how the island would move from its current elimination strategy to a mitigation approach, which could allow families to visit sometime between May and August.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said there was "much to learn" about Covid-19 and a "cautious approach" was needed.
The strategy was "based on the information we have received thus far", he added.
The Isle of Man's border has been closed to all but residents and a small number of people with exemptions since 23 March last year.
Following an initial preparation phase, the strategy will move onto a transition phase over the summer where the friends and families of residents will be allowed to visit the island provided they isolate on arrival.
The final release stage, where all restrictions would be lifted, is planned for September but is dependent on the island's vaccination programme.
Nearly 26,000 have received their first jab and almost 12,000 have had both doses, with the whole adult population due to get their first jab by the end of May.
Bill Henderson MLC said the strategy was "straightforward and easily understandable" and it had his "wholehearted support".
Yet the strategy attracted some criticism, with Bill Shimmins MHK describing it as "backwards looking" and in need of "major changes".
People were "fed up being patronised and ignored", he said, and there had been a "high level of disappointment and dissatisfaction" with the plan, he added.
Clare Barber MHK said it was "too complex" and needed to be "easier to read" for the public.
An updated version of the strategy will be debated by Tynwald in April.
