Covid lockdown: Fly-tipping in Manx countryside 'not tolerated'
People caught fly-tipping on the Isle of Man risk being hit with a £2,500 fine, police have warned.
Recent incidents of domestic waste, including broken-up furniture and a fridge, being dumped at beauty spots at Eairy Cushlin and Ballaugh have led to the reminder being issued by police.
Investigations into both of those "mindless acts" were ongoing, a spokesman said.
Fly-tipping would "not be tolerated under any circumstances", he added.
Those who do discard waste irresponsibly could face prosecution under the island's Public Health Act.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said the behaviour was "totally unacceptable".
"Not only is the dumping of rubbish in our countryside unsightly and unnecessary but it also presents a wider danger to roaming livestock and other wildlife," he added.
Concerns were raised last week that the closure of all four of the island's civic amenity sites during the current lockdown would lead to an upsurge in fly-tipping.
The operators of the tips said they had closed them in order to protect staff and the public during the latest upsurge in Covid-19 cases.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker urged people carrying out refurbishment work at home during the lockdown to store waste safely until the facilities were re-opened by the island's local authorities.
