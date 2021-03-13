Covid: Isle of Man authorities report 77 new cases
- Published
A further 77 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded on the Isle of Man.
The daily rate of new infections had been dropping since reaching a record peak of 110 new cases on Monday, but is once again on the rise.
The total number of active cases now stands at 780, with 12 people receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Friday saw the Isle of Man's first death from Covid-19 in more than four months, taking the island's death toll to 26.
Lockdown restrictions were brought into force for the third time on 2 March after a sharp rise in cases of unknown origin.
A total of 1,234 people have tested positive for the virus on the island since the start of the pandemic.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk