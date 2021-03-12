Covid: Appeal for 'vital' Manx blood donations to continue
People have been urged to continue "vital" blood donations during the Isle of Man's Covid-19 lockdown.
Clinics will operate throughout the latest restrictions with extra measures put in place to protect staff and donors, a government spokeswoman said.
The sessions will be held at the former Noble's Hospital site in Douglas, which is separate to the main hospital.
Health Minister David Ashford said it was "vital" the donations continued to maintain supplies.
There was "no scientific evidence" that Covid-19 could be transmitted through blood donation, he added.
Anyone who cannot make a clinic due to being in isolation has been asked to contact the service so their place can be reallocated.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March following a sharp rise in infections which is continuing.
There are currently 644 active cases of the virus and 26 people have died.
