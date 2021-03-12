Covid: Manx ferry sailings suspended over crew Covid concerns
Isle of Man passenger ferry services have been cancelled for 24 hours after two crew members received calls from Covid-19 contact-tracing officials.
The 08:45 and 19:45 GMT Ben-my-Chree sailings between Douglas and Heysham, in Lancashire, have all been scrapped, along with their return journeys.
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the "safety and welfare" of passengers and crew was its "top priority".
MV Arrow will undertake Friday evening's freight journey.
The company has the vessel on a long-term lease to ensure vital supplies can be transported to the island during periods of disruption to the Ben-my-Chree.
Crossings have already faced disruption this week due to gales over the Irish Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.
Chief executive Mark Woodard said: "Due to two members of our crew being contacted by track-and-trace [on Thursday] evening, we have had to readjust our sailings schedule for the next couple of days.
"The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew remains our top priority and procedures and protocols are in place to reduce any spread on board our vessels."
Daytime passenger sailings by the Ben-my-Chree will resume on Saturday.
As Isle of Man-based ferry crew members work alongside UK-based crews, they are subject to a strict Covid-19 testing regime at the start and end of every shift.
The vaccination of the island's air and sea crews was accelerated after a cluster of Covid-19 cases was linked to a member of the ferry crew.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March after a surge in coronavirus cases.
There are now 644 patients with the virus.
