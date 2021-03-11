Gales cause disruption to Isle of Man ferry services
Gales over the Irish Sea have caused disruption to Isle of Man freight and passenger ferry services.
The 08:45 GMT crossing of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham, in Lancashire, and its return have been both scrapped.
Wednesday's 19:45 journey and overnight return were also suspended due to the blustery conditions.
Further sailings are also in doubt but a decision is due at 17:30, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
Although the island's border remains closed to most non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who live on the island are free to travel as long as they abide by strict isolation controls on return.
