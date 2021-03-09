Covid: Isle of Man cases reach 500 as 87 new infections detected
A further 87 new coronavirus cases have been recorded on the Isle of Man, taking the total number of active cases to 506.
Six of the patients are currently receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital, down from eight on Monday.
All those affected are in isolation along with other members of their household, a government spokesman said.
Contract tracing is continuing as a matter of routine, he added.
The island entered its third lockdown last Wednesday following a surge in virus cases of unknown origin, with infections continuing to rise steeply.
A total of 952 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom have died.
