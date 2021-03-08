Covid: Online vaccine registration opens on Isle of Man
- Published
People invited to have a coronavirus vaccination on the Isle of Man can now register online.
Previously the registration process had to be done through the 111 telephone line, which is also used for the reporting of Covid-19 symptoms.
New registrations had to be halted for two days last week as the team dealt with a surge in new cases.
Health Minister David Ashford said the new system had begun "at the right time".
Online registration would give people flexibility regarding timeslots, while freeing up the 111 team to deal with the increasing volume of incoming calls from people reporting symptoms, he added.
The island entered its third lockdown last Wednesday following an increase in cases.
It comes as the island steps up its vaccination programme following an increase in jab deliveries.
About 1,000 jabs are due to be administered each day this week.
Mr Ashford said while the 111 line would remain available, everyone who can register digitally is encouraged to do so.
However, the online system is only open to those who have received a letter from the department inviting them to have the vaccine.
More than 16,100 people on the island have now received their first jab and more than 9,200 have had both doses.
