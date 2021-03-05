Covid: New Isle of Man coronavirus cases rise by 59
The Isle of Man has recorded its largest rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as infections in the latest outbreak rose by 59.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said people should be ready to see the numbers continue to climb.
"We need to be incredibly careful in everything we do at the moment," he added.
The island went back into lockdown on Wednesday following a sharp rise in positive test results.
There are currently 163 infected people on the island, two of whom are in hospital, while 70 are in children aged under 19 and 11 are teachers and support staff at schools.
Schools, which had been open to vulnerable children and those of key workers, have been closed.
Public health director Henrietta Ewart said "very few" people aged over 55 had tested positive and no people over 80 had.
In total there have been 605 cases on the island and 25 deaths.
The Manx vaccination programme has continued during the lockdown with nearly 16,000 people receiving a first dose and almost 8,500 given a second.
People aged 65-69 are the latest to be called up for jabs, with the first invitation letters sent out this week.
