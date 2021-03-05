Covid: Isle of Man schools and nurseries closed in 'firebreak'
- Published
Schools, nurseries and childminders are to close immediately on the Isle of Man to create a "firebreak", with all children being told to stay at home.
The Manx Government has cited a growing number of Covid-19 cases on the island particularly amongst children.
A spokesman said the "difficult decision" was taken to help stop the spread of the virus.
The island began a 21-day circuit-breaker on Wednesday after a rise in coronavirus cases.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the island was "currently seeing a strong level of transmission between our young people and we need to take every opportunity we have to interrupt this".
"The message is simple, if you have children, they must not mix with children from other households and should stay at home on Friday," he added.
"As we know, the Kent variant of Covid-19 is particularly virulent and we are seeing it spreading rapidly amongst our community. The virus spreads when people mix and so we need to do all we can to minimise that mixing.
"Whilst much of the opportunity for transmission has been minimised through the circuit break, there are still a number of settings where children are moving around outside of the home."
Other family members may provide childcare for key workers and children of separated households are able to travel between parents' homes for the provision of childcare.
Household groups can continue to exercise with their children, but all outdoor play areas will be closed.
The situation will be reviewed over the weekend and Mr Quayle will give an update at a 16:00 GMT briefing.
On Thursday, Dr Henrietta Ewart said the latest Covid outbreak that forced the island back into lockdown would be "more difficult" to eliminate.
The public health director has said the current spike was already more "widespread" and was expected to peak in a week.