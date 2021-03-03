Covid: Manx residents react to third island lockdown
- Published
People on the Isle of Man have described their "disappointment" at entering a third coronavirus lockdown but have vowed to renew efforts to beat the virus once again.
All social distancing was were scrapped for a second time in February, but a rise in cases has brought fresh curbs.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the 21-day circuit-breaker would "stamp out" the outbreak.
Some cases are linked to a ferry crew member while others remain unexplained.
Island resident Cathy Clucas said she was "disappointed" with the decision.
She said it was unfortunate that due to a minority "the majority are to suffer again."
"Repeated lockdowns are forcing decent, law abiding and hard working people towards debt."
'We'll do it again'
Katie Kitchener, of Douglas, said she believed the restrictions were the "only way to get out of the situation we are in now".
But she said she felt less strict measures could have been taken earlier.
"I do feel quite optimistic and think we can definitely do it again and we can be back to normal in three or four weeks."
Measures brought in during the 21-day lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus are:
- People must stay at home other than for essential travel or exercise
- Schools and nurseries must close to most pupils, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers
- Non-essential businesses must close, though pubs, restaurants and cafes can offer a takeaway service
- Face coverings must be worn on public transport and are "strongly advised" elsewhere
- Household mixing of any size is banned
- The island's border remains heavily restricted
Financial support schemes, which were available during the two previous lockdowns, have been reactivated with increased payments for applicants.
The Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance has risen from £200 per week to £230, while the salary support scheme has gone from £280 to £310 each week.
Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said he was "concerned" that two lockdowns in quick succession would "cause greater financial challenges".
In addition to schools closing to most pupils, some children and teachers at two sites have been told to isolate after several students tested positive for the virus
There are currently 58 active cases of coronavirus on the island.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk