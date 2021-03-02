Covid-19: Isle of Man 'circuit breaker' to be reintroduced
A 21-day "circuit breaker" to limit the spread of Covid-19 will be reintroduced on the Isle of Man after a rise in cases, the chief minister has said.
The new restrictions will come into force from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday.
The island has seen a sharp rise in cases in recent days, which stemmed from an infected ferry crew member.
Howard Quayle said a recent increase in unexplained cases indicated that there was transmission "that we cannot see and do not understand".
Under the new measures, people will be required to stay at home unless for exercise or essential travel, avoid mixing with other households and socially distance when outside.
Schools will be shut to most pupils and non-essential businesses will be required to close.
Year 8 students at St Ninian's Lower School in Douglas had already been asked to remain at home after a pupil tested positive for the virus.
Unlike the January circuit breaker lockdown, construction work will be allowed to continue provided it is outdoors or in a vacant property.
There are currently 52 active cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Man.
