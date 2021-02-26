Covid: Daily testing for Isle of Man-based ferry crews to be rolled-out
Ferry crew members will be tested for coronavirus at the start and end of every shift, the Isle of Man government has announced.
The move means Manx-based crews will no longer be expected to isolate when off duty.
The change comes after the current cluster of Covid-19 cases was linked to a member of the ferry crew.
Under the revised rules, UK crew members will still have to self-isolate between shifts when on the Isle of Man.
The new regime was agreed following discussions between the government and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
'Practical and effective'
In a joint statement, they said the new measures would "ensure that the infection status of crew members can be regularly monitored".
Regular talks would take place to make sure "the measures agreed remain practical and effective in protecting the island", the statement added.
Until now island-based crew members working alongside UK-based crews on the Ben-my-Chree have been expected to isolate when not on shift and wear PPE when travelling between home and work.
Air and sea crews have already been moved up the priority list for Covid-19 vaccinations.
There are currently 40 active cases of Covid-19 on the island, 38 of which are linked to the current cluster.
The two other cases were picked up in travellers through the strict isolation and testing regime and are not part of the latest outbreak.
A total of 475 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom died.
