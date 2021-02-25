Covid: Vaccination of Isle of Man air and sea crews brought forward
The vaccination of air and sea crews has been fast-tracked following a review by senior public health officials on the Isle of Man.
Jabs are being offered to 200 air, freight and ferry staff who travel to and from the UK, said the government.
It comes after the current cluster of Covid-19 cases was linked to a member of the ferry crew.
Health Minister David Ashford said the move would "reduce the risk of the virus being brought to the island".
'We have always said that our borders are our key defence against the virus," he said.
Vaccinating crew members will "protect individuals from serious illness... and help safeguard our critical national transport links." he added.
Those included in the accelerated roll-out are island-based crew members of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and sea freight vessel operator Mezeron, Loganair staff who work on island air services and the air ambulance crew.
Full PPE is being be worn by those administering the jabs and the facility is being deep-cleaned following each session, Mr Ashford said.
Steam Packet crew already have to self-isolate when they are off duty and are required to wear PPE while travelling between work and home.
Consequently, sessions have been arranged for them at the Chester Street vaccination hub outside of its normal operating hours.
The first cohort was vaccinated at the hub on Wednesday and further sessions will be based on the crew members' availability.
The jabs are being administered at out-of-hours sessions at the Douglas vaccination hub on Market Street.
