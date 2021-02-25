Braddan road traffic ban plan aims to 'encourage exercise'
A stretch of Manx coastal road could be closed to vehicles to "encourage people to exercise more" under new proposals.
The plan would ban vehicles completely from almost 3 miles (4.8km) of Marine Drive in Braddan, which has been shut to through traffic since 1977 and is popular with walkers.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said a total ban could be "beneficial", but he wanted to seek public opinion first.
It would not go ahead if opposition to it was "overwhelming", he added.
A government spokesman said that closing the whole road to traffic would allow people to exercise in a scenic area "free from concerns about motorised vehicles".
Marine Drive was first constructed in 1896 as part of the Douglas Southern Electric Railway, linking Douglas Head with Port Soderick beach in Braddan.
The railway line was closed in 1939 and work to transform it into a roadway began in the 1950s.
A short section of it was shut to vehicles in 1977 due to land slippage and has remained closed ever since.
A consultation on the plans runs until 6 April.
