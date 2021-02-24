Covid: Isle of Man extends interval between Oxford jab doses
The interval between the first and second dose of some Covid-19 vaccinations on the Isle of Man is to be lengthened to eight to 10 weeks.
Health Minister David Ashford said the change would allow a greater number of people to have their first jabs, which have been shown to be highly effective.
Until now, second doses had been administered after 28 days.
Only jabs involving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will see the change, enforced immediately.
It brings the island into line with a similar move in the UK with both the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines, shortly after the latter was approved in late December.
However, no changes will be made to the island's regime with the Pfizer jab, while more studies take place.
Those who already have a date for their second Oxford jab will not be affected.
Mr Ashford said the change would make "about two weeks' difference" in the delivery of first doses on the island.
The issue has been widely studied in the UK, with recent evidence indicating the Oxford vaccine offered 76% effective protection from a single dose for three months.
A study in Scotland also suggests a first dose of the vaccine prevents most people from becoming seriously ill with the virus.
Mr Ashford said an "extensive review" of the findings had been carried out by senior clinicians at the Department of Health and Social Care.
The change in timescale was "due to the fact the scientific evidence now shows there is no detriment to the effectiveness by leaving the second dose for a longer period", he said.
There had been concerns that stretching out the dosing interval could effect the efficacy of the first dose but studies had since provided reassurance, he added.
More than 13,000 people have received a first dose of one of the vaccines since 4 January, equal to about one in eight people on the island, which has a population of roughly 84,000.
More than 5,000 people have received both doses.
