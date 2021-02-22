Covid: Douglas cafe staff and customers told to self-isolate
Customers and staff at a cafe have been told to self-isolate "immediately" after it was found a second person with Covid-19 had visited the establishment.
The Java Express Coffee Shop and Noodle Bar in Douglas was previously classified as "low risk" after being connected to a single case .
A second case was linked to the venue on Sunday, the government said.
A spokesman said anyone who visited the Prospect Hill cafe between 12:30 and 13:30 GMT on Tuesday must now isolate.
He added that contact tracing for the new case was continuing and anyone who was in the cafe at the time should arrange for a coronavirus test.
Fourteen cases have been identified in the latest cluster, which stems from a member of the island's ferry crew.
An additional venue of concern was announced on Saturday, taking the total number of places visited by those who have tested positive to 18.
Anyone who attended the Co-Op store, on Christian Street in Ramsey, between 18:15 and 18:30 on Wednesday has been asked to be vigilant and contact the 111 helpline to arrange to be tested should they develop symptoms.
A total of 451 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom have died. There are currently 17 active cases on the island.
