Snow and gales cause disruption on the Isle of Man
Snow and gale-force winds have caused widespread disruption on the Isle of Man.
Several major routes were closed due to heavy snowfall and fallen trees.
Bus services faced disruption across the island as the conditions deteriorated during the early afternoon.
The morning's scheduled ferry crossing from Douglas to Heysham, Lancashire, and its afternoon return were cancelled as a result of the adverse weather.
Up to 10cm (3.9in) of snow was expected to fall on the higher ground, leading to the closure of the A18 Mountain Road until 11:00 GMT on Sunday.
Queen's Promenade in Ramsey and Douglas Promenade were closed for several hours due to coastal overtopping.
Isle of Man Police urged people to stay at home unless their journey was essential.
Sporting fixtures were suspended across the island and the National Sports Centre shut as the weather deteriorated.
The rollout of the island's coronavirus vaccine programme continued at Ramsey Cottage Hospital.
However, those due to attend were given the opportunity to reschedule their appointments if they did not want to travel.
Additional road gritting teams were sent out to help tackle the wintry conditions throughout the day, a spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said.