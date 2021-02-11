Isle of Man grants for tree planting could be rolled out
Financial incentives for landowners to plant trees could be rolled out as part of a bid to increase carbon capture on the Isle of Man.
Under the proposals, grants of up to £3,330 per hectare spread over a five-year period could be awarded for the development of woodlands.
It is part of government plans to meet a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
A consultation on the proposals will run until 7 March.
Under the proposed Woodland Grant Scheme, payments would include a one-off payment for planting the trees and additional funds each year for maintenance while the woodland is established.
Grants would be allocated on a sliding scale depending on the type of trees being planted, and would be available for up to a maximum of 10 hectares per claim.
Additional funding would also be available for stock fencing and gates and rabbit proofing to protect the saplings.
Land already subject to agriculture grants under the existing Agricultural Development Scheme would not be eligible to claim the grants.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said the scheme would increase biodiversity and help the island to combat the "climate crises we face".
Increasing the amount of woodland would also enhance and protect the environment and benefit people's health and wellbeing, he added.
The government has already committed to planting 85,000 trees in a new 113 acre woodland at Meary Veg in Santon as part of a climate change action plan.
