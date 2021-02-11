Covid: New Isle of Man vaccination hub to open next week
A new coronavirus mass vaccination centre in Douglas town centre will open next week, the government has confirmed.
About 460 people are booked to receive a jab at the site in a former supermarket on Market Street on Monday.
It will replace the facility that had been operating at Noble's Hospital since 4 January.
Health Minister David Ashford said the opening was an "important step in the delivery of our vaccination programme".
The new hub comprises 10 patient cubicles, waiting and administration areas and a specialist storage area and preparation room.
Parking for those visiting is available at the nearby Chester Street car park and on the Douglas Promenade Walkway.
Since 4 January, doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been administered from Monday to Wednesday at the Newlands building on the Noble's Hospital site.
That facility, which saw 9,054 jabs given, was closed on Wednesday evening.
Doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered at the island's first mass vaccination hub based at Ronaldsway Airport, in Ballasalla, since 28 January.
About 200 people who are unable to travel to either of the larger hubs will received the jabs at a "pop-up" vaccine clinic at Ramsey Cottage Hospital on Saturday, a government spokesman said.
It follows concerns that the airport hub may difficult for those living in the north of the island who have mobility issues to access.
About 9,500 people on the island have so far received their first jab, while more the 3,300 have received both.