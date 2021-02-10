Covid-19: £500k community event support scheme extended
A £500,000 government fund to encourage more community events on the Isle of Man has been extended for six months.
Under the initiative, community groups can claim up to 80% of the cost of staging events including markets, festivals and concerts.
Applications under the Domestic Events Fund will now close on 30 September.
Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said local events were playing a "key part" in repairing the Manx economy following the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellation of many major events, including the TT races for two consecutive years, has hit many businesses that rely on tourist income and led to a drop in footfall in town centres.
Community events helped to "increase spending in nearby retail and hospitality businesses", Mr Skelly said.
"With many large island events cancelled and ongoing travel restrictions affecting the 2021 peak season, it is vital that we continue to support our domestic businesses as much as we can," he added.
The fund has so far supported 10 initiatives, including events in Douglas, Onchan and Peel, increasing visitor numbers.
Mobile caterers Mike and Josie Wade, who organised a series of pop-up music and artisan food events in December, said the funding had given them the "confidence to be able to think outside of the box and host a new event".
The fund, which is open to local authorities, businesses, individuals and charities, is part of the government's £100m post-pandemic recovery programme.