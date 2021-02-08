Covid: Isle of Man records first case in 10 days
- Published
The Isle of Man has recorded its first case of coronavirus for 10 days, the government has confirmed.
It marks the first positive test for the virus since lockdown restrictions were lifted on 1 February.
The person who tested positive was already in isolation after travelling to the island a week ago, a government spokesman said.
The Manx border remains closed to non-residents unless they have special permission to enter.
Under the island's strict testing and isolation rules, new arrivals must undergo three tests during a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.
A total of 435 people on the island have tested positive for Covid-19 since March, 25 of whom have died. There are currently four active cases.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk