Isle of Man dog found 16 hours after disappearing into sea
- Published
A dog that was feared washed out to sea after chasing a duck along a beach has been found more than 16 hours after it disappeared.
Springer spaniel Tilly set off in pursuit of the bird during a walk on the shore at Garwick, near Baldrine, on Thursday afternoon.
The eight-year-old pooch was not discovered until Friday morning on some rocks to the south of the beach.
Hayley Varney said she "kept crying" and it felt "amazing" to be reunited.
"You don't want to think the worst but when the sea is like that then you do," she added.
Tilly had been on a walk with Ms Varney's father when the drama unfolded.
Despite attempts to call the dog back, it swam out into the rolling sea until it could no longer be seen.
Ms Varney continued: "She doesn't normally go out swimming, which is the annoying thing, but when she catches the eye of a duck then she will be gone."
Douglas coastguard spent about two hours scouring the coastline but had to stop as light faded, before a member of the public spotted the dog earlier.
"We went and had a look at a few places but we couldn't see anything," Ms Varney said.
"She went around south as if she was heading towards Groudle and the gentleman who found her saw her on the rocks and managed to coax her down and brought her back to the beach."
After returning home for a sleep, Tilly has been doing well and would soon be out for walks again, Ms Varney said.
"We might avoid the sea for a little while," she added.
