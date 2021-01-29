Covid-19: Isle of Man lockdown to be lifted on Monday
- Published
Related Topics
Lockdown restrictions on the Isle of Man will be lifted entirely on Monday, the chief minister has confirmed.
The decision means social distancing will be scrapped and schools will reopen to all children.
There have now been no new unexplained community cases of Covid-19 for 17 consecutive days.
The island entered its second lockdown on 7 January, following the emergence of several clusters of cases.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.