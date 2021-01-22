Isle of Man parliament backs change to grandparents' access rights
Manx grandparents may have easier access to their grandchildren following the end of a relationship after politicians backed changing the law.
The changes would allow grandparents and extended family members to apply directly to the court for access.
Currently, an application can only be submitted once permission has been granted by the court.
Julie Edge MHK said the two-step approach was "unnecessary" and created additional "barriers" for grandparents.
Going through the court system put an "an enormous emotional, financial and resource burden" on people and the change would "streamline the process" for those who chose to use it, she added.
The recommendation comes from a report by the Tynwald Social Affairs Policy Review Committee, which looked into the issue after a petition calling for grandparents to be given statutory rights was presented on Tynwald Day in 2019.
A second recommendation by the committee to improve family mediation services and awareness of them was also backed by politicians.
Claire Barber MHK supported the recommendations but said the "rights and interests of the child" must be "at the forefront" of any decisions.
She added that though many grandparents played a "vital role" in the nurturing of grandchildren, it was not always the case.
The court process must not be used by anyone to continue any "coercive controlling" behaviour "under the guise of access to grandchildren", she said.
An update law will be made during a review of the Children and Young Persons Act 2001, which is due to take place following the House of Keys elections later this year.
