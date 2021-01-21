Covid: Bid to scrap test fee for returning Isle of Man residents rejected
A bid to have charges for Covid-19 tests for returning residents scrapped has been thrown out by the Isle of Man's parliament.
Under current border restrictions, anyone returning to the island must pay £150 for three tests during a 14-day period, or face longer in isolation.
Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said dropping the charge would be "inappropriate at this time".
Lawrie Hooper MHK had argued the fee was unfair to those on low incomes.
Mr Hooper made the comments as Tynwald members debated the island's latest coronavirus regulations, which were introduced when the island went into its second lockdown on 7 January.
Moving an amendment to remove the charges, Mr Hooper said testing as many people as necessary was "clearly in the public interest" and putting additional cost barriers in the way was "counterproductive".
The charges had a "disproportionate effect on people on the lowest incomes" who visited the UK for compassionate reasons, he added.
Mr Cannan said, based on the number of people travelling in November and December, the estimated cost of tests over a six-month period would be more than £2m.
Travelling under the current restrictions was "predominately a discretionary choice" and it was fair that people should "pay for the privilege", he added.
Tynwald rejected the amendment and supported the tightening up of the island's border restrictions.
