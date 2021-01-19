Andreas death: Man faces murder charge over mother's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother and attempting to murder his father.
James Price, 21, is accused of killing Jacqueline Price and attempting to kill David Price at their home in Croft Park, Andreas, on Sunday.
Douglas Courthouse was told police were called to the property at about 02:00 GMT following a report of an assault.
The 21-year-old was remanded in custody and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 26 January.
