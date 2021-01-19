Andreas death: Man charged with murder over 'contained and isolated incident'
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the north of the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.
The man has also been charged with attempted murder over "an incident that occurred in Andreas" at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday, Isle of Man Police said.
The 21-year-old is due to appear at Douglas Courthouse later.
A police spokesman said it was a "contained and isolated incident" and there was no wider risk to the public.
