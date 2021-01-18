Covid-19: Pair jailed for Isle of Man car crash coronavirus laws breach
Two men who police discovered were from different households after the car they were in crashed have been jailed for breaching Manx Covid-19 laws.
Mark Richards, 34, and Dwayne Giles, 32, escaped unharmed when their car left the Mountain Road at about 14:20 GMT on Saturday and landed on its roof.
The pair, from Ramsey, were each jailed for 30 days at Douglas Courthouse.
The Isle of Man's current lockdown bans people from leaving home without good reason and households from mixing.
Police found the men at the scene of the crash between Kate's Cottage and the Creg ny Baa and they were arrested after giving separate home addresses.
Richards, of Waverly Terrace, and Giles, of Close Caarjys, were also placed on police bail on suspicion of drug offences relating to items found in the car.
The court also dealt with a number of other lockdown breaches:
- Stephen Binding, 29, of Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey, was given an eight-week prison sentence for being away from his home without a reasonable excuse after being spotted going into gardens and sheds in nearby properties on Saturday and placed on police bail for potential theft and burglary matters
- Kimberley Parker, 33, of Bromet Road in Castletown, was jailed for six weeks after admitting drinking at a friend's house and ignoring two police requests to return home
- Filepe Smith, 30, of Ballakilley Close in Port Erin, was jailed for six weeks after police attending a different address in the town in relation to another matter in the early hours of Friday morning found him there
