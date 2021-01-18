Covid-19: Care home vaccine roll-out starts on Isle of Man
The vaccination of care home residents against Covid-19 has begun on the Isle of Man, the government has said.
People living at Southlands, Port Erin, are the first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab on the island.
Residents at all Manx care homes are expected to receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of January.
Health Minister David Ashford said the Oxford jab was easier to handle, store and administer and would allow the roll-out to "accelerate".
Sally Murray, 84, was the first of 39 residents and staff to receive the vaccine at Southlands.
"Is that it? Everyone who can, should have the vaccine," she said afterwards.
"This will help not only me but everyone else and I feel very lucky to be getting the first one," she added.
The island's vaccine programme began on 4 January with more than 2,200 healthcare workers and people aged over 80 receiving their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech since.
Jabs are currently being administered at a site, named Newlands, on the grounds of the island's main hospital in Braddan.
A vaccination hub at Ronaldsway airport in Castletown is due to begin operating at the end of the month, while a second hub in Douglas is expected to come into service in February.
The second facility, on the site of a former supermarket, will replace the Newlands site.
Mr Ashford said the old supermarket building provided ample space for social distancing and would allow a greater flow of people than Newlands would.
A total of 428 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the island, with 25 deaths. There are currently 49 active cases.
