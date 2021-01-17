BBC News

Covid-19: Nine new cases detected on Isle of Man

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThere are currently 49 active cases of the virus on the island

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on the Isle of Man, the sharpest daily rise since the new year.

Seven of the latest cases had been in close contact with someone who previously tested positive for the virus. All were already in isolation.

The remaining two were detected through the island's strict isolation and testing regime for new arrivals.

The total number of active cases on the island is 49.

The increase is the highest daily rise in cases since the second outbreak of Covid-19 began on New Year's Eve.

A total of 428 people on the island, population over 83,000, have now tested positive for the virus since March. Twenty-five people have died.

There is currently one patient with Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Number of Isle of Man active cases rises to 40

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: Isle of Man adds shortness of breath to list of key symptoms

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid-19: Isle of Man identifies three new cases

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Covid-19: Eight new cases identified on Isle of Man

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid-19: Vulnerable told to shield until Manx lockdown ends

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid-19: Isle of Man to enter second lockdown

    Published
    5 January

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.