Covid-19: Isle of Man adds shortness of breath to list of key symptoms
- Published
Shortness of breath has been included on the Manx government's list of key coronavirus symptoms.
Breathlessness was "now a consideration" when assessing a person for Covid-19, the government said.
A high temperature, a persistent cough and a loss of taste and smell are the other key symptoms of the virus.
Public Health director Henrietta Ewart said the change was made in line with advice issued by the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control.
It had been considered by the clinical advisory commission and Public Health before making the decision to update the guidance, she added.
The amended advice differs to that in the UK, which only lists a temperature, cough and loss of smell or taste as the primary symptoms, while Ireland has included shortness of breath in its guidance.
The Isle of Man entered a second lockdown on 7 January and it is due to come to an end on 28 January, following a rise in coronavirus cases.
One additional positive test was recorded on the island earlier, a returning resident who was tested on their first day of self-isolation.
There have been a total of 418 cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Man, 25 of whom have died.
