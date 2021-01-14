Covid-19: Isle of Man identifies three new cases
Three new cases of coronavirus have been identified on the Isle of Man.
All three people were already in self-isolation because they were "close contacts of someone who tested positive for the virus", the government said.
The number of active Covid-19 cases on the island is now 38. On 31 December there were only four.
Following a sharp rise in cases, the Isle of Man entered a 21-day lockdown last week after more than six months without the need for social distancing.
Wednesday saw the island's highest daily increase in nine months, with eight positive tests.
The restrictions, under which shops, pubs and schools have had to close, are due to finish on 28 January.
A total of 417 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Isle of Man, and there have been 25 deaths.
