Covid-19: Eight new cases identified on Isle of Man
- Published
Eight new Covid-19 cases, including one with no "clear line of transmission", have been identified on the Isle of Man, the government has said.
A spokesman said four cases came from a household linked to an earlier cluster, while a further three were returning residents tested in self-isolation.
However, he said one case had no clear link to any other cases on the island.
Despite the rise, public health director Henrietta Ewart said the island was "turning a corner".
She said the effect of the lockdown, which began on 7 January, was being felt with far fewer high-risk contacts being identified in each new case.
The 21-day "circuit breaker" is due to last until 28 January.
The latest increase is the highest daily rise since 16 April and includes the fourth case with no identifiable transmission source in the last week.
A total of 414 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the island since the pandemic began, 25 of whom have died.
Thirty-six cases remain active.
