Covid-19: Vulnerable told to shield until Manx lockdown ends
- Published
People shielding against coronavirus on the Isle of Man should continue to do so for the duration of the 21-day lockdown, the government has said.
Clinically vulnerable people had been advised to shield for the first week of the "circuit breaker" restrictions.
The updated advice comes after the number of active Covid-19 cases on the Isle of Man rose to 30.
The island's second lockdown began last week and is due to end at midnight on 28 January.
The island had managed to keep infections under control and residents enjoyed a life free from social distancing, but this changed early in January after a flurry of new cases.
Some 406 people have tested positive in total during the pandemic, with 25 deaths.
People considered to be vulnerable include transplant patients, people undergoing chemotherapy, anyone with a severe respiratory illness and those with long-term conditions such as diabetes.
A government spokesman said people shielding should try to stay two metres from others within their household and only go out for medical appointments, exercise or anything else essential.
Under the new lockdown shops, pubs and other non-essential businesses have been shut and schools closed to most pupils, while border restrictions have been ramped up.
