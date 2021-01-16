Covid-19: Number of Isle of Man active cases rises to 40
- Published
A further case of coronavirus had been detected in the Isle of Man, taking the total number of active cases to 40.
The person who tested positive was already self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who already tested positive, the government said.
As a result of the increase in cases, restrictions on care homes and adult social care services have been extended for the duration of the lockdown.
The island entered a 21 day circuit breaker on 7 January.
Health Minister David Ashford said the decision to extend the ban on non-essential visitors at elderly care homes and the suspension of adult social care services had been taken "in the best interest of vulnerable residents and service users".
The current community spread on the island is thought to be linked to two clusters identified on New Year's Eve and 5 January.
A total of 419 people have tested positive for the virus since March, 25 of whom died. Two people with Covid-19 are currently receiving hospital treatment.
Fourteen of the current active cases were detected in returning residents through the island's strict isolation and testing regime.
An announcement on the current lockdown restrictions is due to be made on Monday.
About 84,000 people currently live on the island.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk