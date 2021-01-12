Covid-19: Manx care home vaccinations to begin 'within days'
The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines to Isle of Man care home residents will begin in the next few days, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said "clinical protocols" were being finalised ahead of the next stage of the island's vaccination programme, which began on 4 January.
More than 1,000 healthcare workers have now received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.
Mr Ashford said the process of vaccinating people aged 80 and over had also started on Monday.
He said the roll-out to people in "care and residential settings" would be completed by the end of January and would use the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, as it is logistically easier to transport.
He added that he was "completely confident" the island had "staffing capacity" to cope with the roll-out of multiple vaccines and would be "able to ramp up as the deliveries come into the island".
Mr Ashford also confirmed that the island would be entitled to 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, enough for 6,500 people, but deliveries of it were not expected for a few months.
There are currently 30 active Covid-19 cases on the island and a total of 406 people have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.
