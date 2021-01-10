Covid-19: Manx case with 'no known transmission link' found
Two further cases of Covid-19 have emerged on the Isle of Man, including one with no identified source of transmission, the government has said.
A spokesman said one case was a returning resident, while the other was a person who called the 111 Covid helpline after developing symptoms.
He said there was "no known link" between the second person and other recent cases on the island.
Both individuals were now isolating and contact tracing was ongoing, he added.
The island entered its second lockdown on Thursday as a result of the recent increase in cases and there are currently two known clusters - two grouped cases identified on New Year's Eve and seven announced on Tuesday.
On Friday, two cases with no known link to the clusters were identified, including a pupil from St Mary's Primary School in Douglas.
The majority of pupils and staff identified as being at risk of infection have tested negative, though some results are still outstanding.
Everyone tested will remain in isolation and be offered further testing on day 13.
A total of 396 people have tested positive on the island since March and there are currently 21 active cases, all of whom are in isolation.
