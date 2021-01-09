Covid-19: New cases 'may mean community spread' on Isle of Man
Coronavirus "may be circulating on the community" in the Isle of Man, the government has said.
It follows the detection of two new cases of the virus identified on Friday night.
While two recent clusters of the virus are the "most likely cause", the source of transmission has not yet been identified, a government spokesman said.
The new cases include a Douglas primary school pupil.
A second lockdown was implemented on the island on Thursday after the identification of a new cluster of cases on Tuesday.
It was the second travel-related cluster identified in recent days. The other emerged on New Year's Eve.
The contact tracing process for both new cases is ongoing, but no direct link to those clusters has been found so far.
The first positive result was found in a pupil from St Mary's Primary School in Douglas and was picked up during a routine screening test ahead of a medical procedure.
All other students and staff at the school have been asked to isolate with their families as a precaution while close contacts of the child, who attended lessons on Tuesday and Wednesday, are identified.
Those from the school identified as at-risk will be contacted by the government on Saturday, and those who are not will be free to leave isolation on Sunday.
The second case was an individual who developed symptoms and was tested after contacting the Covid 111 service.
Rapid testing was offered to all other members of both households and all results came back negative, however, both households are isolating.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said although there had initially been "encouraging signs" that the virus had been contained, "what the island has worked so hard to avoid, may have come to pass".
The government is due to hold a briefing about the latest developments later.
