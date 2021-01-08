Covid-19: Isle of Man to be vaccinated 'by end of September'
Everyone in the Isle of Man will be offered a coronavirus vaccination by the end of September, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said those aged 50 and over would receive the jabs by the end of May, with the rest of the population to follow.
More than 1,000 front-line health care workers received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine between Monday and Wednesday.
Those aged 80 and over can now register to get the jab.
Patients referred to UK hospitals for treatment will also be offered the chance to have the vaccine beforehand, based on clinical recommendation.
The roll-out of the programme is due to continue throughout the second lockdown period.
Mr Ashford said that, although the first tray of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had arrived on the island, its roll-out could not begin until paperwork including the crown indemnity was received.
Once the clinical protocols had been approved, care home residents would be the first to receive it, he added.
The supply of both vaccines to the island is subject to the number received by the UK as the Isle of Man can order a population-based share.
Mr Ashord also confirmed that the health department would be sticking to the manufacturers' guidance on the number of days between each dose, meaning 21 days for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 28 days for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Thanking those involved in the roll-out of the programme, he said it was "one of the biggest logistical challenges" the island had ever faced.
The administering of vaccines will resume on Monday for a further three days.
There have been 390 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island since March, and there are currently 16 active cases.
