Covid-19: Isle of Man police warn over panic-buying 'shaming' online

Published
image captionMany stores faced a spree of panic-buying when the island's second lockdown began

Manx police have urged people not to "shame" people for panic-buying during the lockdown after an image was shared online of a shopper with a trolley filled with loaves of bread.

The photograph, on Facebook, prompted a call from Isle of Man Constabulary for people to keep a sense of perspective.

"Without knowing the facts how can people judge?" the force said.

"In an age where people can often take pictures rather than ask or help, please have a think before posting."

The force said there could be a number of reasons for the purchases, including buying groceries for several households or gathering supplies for a charity.

The announcement of a second lockdown, which began on Thursday, sparked a spree of panic-buying across the island, with shelves left bare in some stores.

But politicians and retailers have called for calm and said there are no problems with supplies.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the island's retailers, hauliers and ferry company said there were extensive plans in place to ensure deliveries would continue unimpeded.

