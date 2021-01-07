Isle of Man can 'beat Covid-19 again', say residents
- Published
Manx people have described their determination to "beat coronavirus again" as the Isle of Man begins its second full lockdown.
The island had scrapped most virus restrictions after keeping infections under control and residents had enjoyed a life free from social distancing.
But a new cluster of infections - some linked to New Year's Eve celebrations - has prompted a fresh shutdown.
Two new cases on Wednesday brought the total number to 389 since March.
Twenty-five people have died, including 20 who were residents at Abbotswood Nursing Home.
From midnight non-essential businesses closed, gatherings have been banned, people must once again socially distance and border restrictions have been raised to the highest level.
One resident said she was "optimistic" the island could "eliminate" the virus from the community again.
Coffee shop owner Bev Clegg said the changes had surprised her, but they were "absolutely the right decision to make" and she believed the island could regain its "Covid-free" status.
"The Isle of Man is a great community and if everyone plays their part then, hopefully, we can keep it to three weeks," she added.
Gym owner David Pearson said there had been "no consideration" of financial support for the fitness industry, which would "lose out".
The government had "definitely made a mistake" in previously relaxing border restrictions, he added.
Katherine Garrood in Douglas was due to move house on Friday but said an initial "lack of guidance" meant she had to postpone.
Mrs Garrood said the changes had "come out of the blue" and the severity had surprised her, but she was "optimistic" the island could banish the virus again.
Jenny Elliott works at a pub in Douglas and her employers closed the venue about 30 minutes after the new 21-day lockdown measures were announced.
Although she will have to seek financial support from the government during the period, Ms Elliot said she would "prefer to have a lockdown, get rid of it and carry on as we were".
"We were Covid-free before because we did a hard and fast lockdown, so I can see why people would want to do the same again," she added.
Suzanne O'Sullivan, of Tromode, said the restrictions were about "short-term pain for a long-term benefit" and had faith the island could "resume normal service" soon.
"We have to work towards a target of elimination than management," she said.
Helen Jessop, who lives in Ballasalla, said the Manx people were "quite stubborn" and had done "so much better than anyone could have predicted" during the previous lockdown.
She said: "I'm quietly confident we can do that again. We did it last time, even with all of the uncertainty".
The government is due to review the new lockdown on 27 January.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk