Covid-19: Isle of Man to enter second lockdown
- Published
The Isle of Man will go into a Covid-19 lockdown for a second time, the government has announced.
From 00:01 on Thursday, gatherings will be banned and schools, non-essential shops and hospitality venues must shut for 21 days.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the "bold" measures were essential after six new virus cases were identified.
People will also be asked to socially distance and wear face coverings while away from their homes.
With the exception of the border being closed to most non-residents, the island has been free from restrictions since social distancing was lifted on 15 June.
Mr Quayle said the island's border restrictions had been raised to the highest level and all travel off the island was strongly advised against.
Residents abroad who had already registered to return will be required to observe a stricter and more expensive version of the testing regime brought in at the end of 2020.
The chief minister said the government could "not guarantee" anyone leaving the island after the restrictions came into force would be allowed to return.
'Circuit breaker'
The new lockdown will mean everyone is required to work from home if possible and daily exercise can only be undertaken with people from the same household.
Weddings and church gatherings will not be allowed and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, who will be required to follow social distancing rules.
Visiting at care homes will also be suspended and those who were shielding during the first lockdown will be asked to do so again.
Elective surgery at Noble's Hospital has also been cancelled.
The announcement follows the identification of the six new cases overnight.
The island's director of public health Henrietta Ewart said the cases were linked to someone who had recently entered the island from abroad.
She said those infected had interacted with a wide range of venues, which meant there was "particular concern" over the potential for community spread emerging in the coming days.
A total of 386 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since March, 25 of whom died.
Mr Quayle said the three-week "circuit breaker" was needed to "preserve lives" and "protect" the roll-out of the island's Covid-19 vaccination programme, which began on Monday.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk