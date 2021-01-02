Covid-19: More locations visited by Isle of Man cluster identified
A further two locations on the Isle of Man have been identified as having been visited by those in a new Covid-19 cluster, the government said.
There was a "low risk" that those visiting or working at the locations in Douglas and Braddan could have contracted the virus, a spokesman said.
But anyone who develops symptoms has been asked to self-isolate and call the Covid-19 111 hotline.
The new cluster was identified on Thursday evening.
The origin of the two-case cluster was an individual given permission to enter the island for work purposes, who tested positive after spending time out in the community following the completion of their 14-day self-isolation period.
A close contact of that individual has since also tested Covid-19 positive.
The new locations are:
- The casino at the Best Western Palace Hotel & Casino on Central Promenade, Douglas, on 24 December between 21:00 GMT and 22:00, and on 28 December between 20:15 and 21:45
- Robinsons on Cooil Road, Braddan, on 29 December between 13:00 and 15:00
Locations previously identified in Douglas were A Café in Duke Street, Terrace Chippy on Prospect Terrace, Majestic Chinese Restaurant on Central Promenade, and 1886 in Regent Street.
Both 1886 and A Café have closed to allow staff to be tested, while Robinsons has said strict cleaning and hygiene measures remain in place.
Meanwhile, Elder Grange Nursing Home in Douglas has suspended visiting until further notice as a precaution to protect residents and staff.
Public Health Director Henrietta Ewart said she was "confident that the risk to the public is small" but the community "must be vigilant".
While the current response to the situation was "proportionate to the level of risk to the public", the situation was "being kept under review", she added.
