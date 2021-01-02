Isle of Man litter bugs 'should be hit in the wallet'
People caught littering in the Isle of Man's capital should face larger fines, a councillor has said.
Ritchie McNicholl said the only way to tackle the problem in Douglas was to hit people in the pocket.
Currently those caught dropping items can be hit with a £50 fixed penalty notice or face prosecution.
Mr McNicholl has been backed by the founder of the environmental charity Beach Buddies. Bill Dale said the government should "do something bold".
Mr McNicholl made his comments as Douglas Council rejected paying £1,200 for a 12-month membership of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Heavy fines'
"The only way to control the people dropping litter is hitting their wallets," Mr McNicholl said.
Welcoming that comment, Mr Dale said the government should "do something bold and take the initiative".
He added: "I can't see any responsible person being against imposing heavy fines on people who are dumping litter.
"Making an example of a handful of offenders [would] send a message to everyone that it is simply unacceptable.
"The Isle of Man can set an example for others to follow."
