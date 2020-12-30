Isle of Man finds further three Covid-19 cases
Three new cases of coronavirus have been found on the Isle of Man.
A patient transferred to Noble's Hospital after receiving treatment in the UK tested positive for the virus, along with one of their close contacts.
The third case was found in a resident who had returned from abroad, the Manx government said.
"Appropriate safeguards" had been put in place to protect other patients and hospital staff, a government spokesman said.
They are the first new cases on the island since 21 December.
A total of 377 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since March. There are currently four active cases, all of whom are in isolation.
Twenty-five people on the island have died, 20 of whom were residents at Abbotswood Nursing Home.
