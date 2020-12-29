Teachers' pay erosion 'limiting recruitment' on Isle of Man
- Published
Future teacher recruitment on the Isle of Man could be hindered if long-term pay erosion is not addressed, a retiring head teacher has said.
Annette Baker, who officially left her post at Ramsey Grammar School on Thursday, said teaching was "arguably one of the most important jobs to do".
Along with the pay dispute, the current border restrictions made the island less attractive to staff, she said.
A one-off pay deal was recently agreed with the education department.
Mrs Baker said the agreement was "just the start" of a rebalancing of pay after years of erosion.
Unions have estimated that teachers' pay on the island is 30% lower than in the UK when Manx inflation is taken into account.
Recognising the current pressures on public finances, she said teachers were "prepared to be patient".
The issue would be revisited when "it is appropriate and feasible to move forward".
Mrs Baker said the pressures put on schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the ongoing dispute, had made it a "very difficult year" for the teaching profession.
Criticism, particularly on social media, of online learning provided by schools during the lockdown period had been "demoralising" to staff, she said.
"If you don't treat people properly you're not going to attract them to teach on the island," she said.
