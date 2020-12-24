Covid-19: Pandemic 'exposed fragility of the Isle of Man community'
The coronavirus pandemic has reminded communities of their "fragility", the Isle of Man's bishop has said.
Rt Rev Peter Eagles said the tumultuous year had exposed "the vulnerability of even an island nation like ours" when confronted with a "new reality".
While 2020 would leave "scars", the Bishop of Sodor and Man said it would also "strengthen and unite us".
Strict border controls and isolation rules mean island life on the island has largely returned to normal.
But the bishop said the pandemic had still left people with "sadness and grief that remain unresolved, and that people will carry forward".
He continued: "We have to be honest and say we have come out of it as best as we possibly could, and for that we're grateful I think."
'New future'
Although difficult for families kept apart, the closure of the island's border to non-residents would allow many to have a "more familiar Christmas" than those in the UK, he said.
"I sympathise with people that cannot have their families around them as they would like to do, and that's a common experience for a large number of us," he said.
"But at the same time we can say we're safe, we're looked after."
January's roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine could be seen as the "turning of a corner", he said, as the island begins a new year and "step into a new future".
Rev Eagles said while people would continue to face challenges, he remained "positive, hopeful and optimistic" for 2021.
He added: "I guess we could say if we've come through this year we can come through most things."
