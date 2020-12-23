Covid-19: Jailed Scotland-Isle of Man jet skier freed
A man who was jailed for travelling from Scotland to the Isle of Man on a jet ski to see his girlfriend in breach of Covid-19 border controls has left the island.
Dale McLaughlan took four-and-a-half hours to cross from the Isle of Whithorn to Ramsey on 11 December.
He then walked another 15 miles (25km) to his girlfriend's home in Douglas.
The 28-year-old was freed after serving under half of his four-week sentence and left the island by ferry earlier.
When approached by the BBC, McLaughlan said he was "happy to be going home" before meeting a friend who collected him in a Jaguar.
It is unclear what became of the jet ski he used to travel to the island. Douglas Courthouse heard it was the first time he had used one.
Under current Isle of Man coronavirus laws McLaughlan, from Irvine in North Ayrshire, was required to leave the island after his release or face further prosecution.
Speaking to Isle of Man Newspapers, his girlfriend Jessica Radcliffe said: "I don't understand why he's been told to leave when he's isolated for two weeks before he came over with a negative test.
"He had a negative test in jail, he didn't put any of the public at risk, and he's done isolation in jail.
"That's four weeks already, so why does he need to leave the island? To punish him this much, they shouldn't be doing that."
McLaughlan was arrested two days after his arrival, having spent time mixing with people in two busy night clubs, his court case heard.
Only non-residents given special permission are currently allowed to enter the island.
McLaughlan's defence advocate said he suffered from depression and was not coping with being unable to see his partner.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said sentence sent "a strong signal" to potential lawbreakers.
