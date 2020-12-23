Ballacain cottage: Campaigners to challenge demolition decision in court
A government ruling allowing the demolition of a 160-year-old Manx cottage is to be challenged in the courts, campaigners have said.
In March, planners approved proposals to remove Ballacain cottage at Niarbyl and replace it with a building nearly twice the size.
That decision was overturned by an independent inspector in August, but the appeal ruling was later dismissed.
Campaigner Bill Dale said he hoped to "preserve the identity" of the island.
Mr Dale, who previously owned the traditional cottage, said the decision was "fundamentally wrong" and the Isle of Man "should be preserving buildings like Ballacain".
He, and others who objected to the proposals, plan to ask the Manx courts to review the decision to allow demolition.
Under the proposals, the cottage and an outhouse, which have both fallen into disrepair, would be demolished to allow a larger two-storey eco-friendly house to be built.
In quashing the appeal decision, political member for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, Rob Callister MHK said the new house had "environmentally positive credentials" and would "not result in an adverse visual impact".
Robert Husband, who lodged the appeal, said the ruling was a sad moment for "people who treasure the unique landscape" of the Isle of Man.
